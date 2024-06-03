Zimbabwe: Govt to Confiscate Stray Livestock Along Major Highways

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Farmers have been warned against allowing livestock to graze near roadsides, with Government saying it will not hesitate to impound them in terms of the law to curb road accidents.

Statutory Instrument 308 of 1974 prohibits any person from allowing animals from grazing near roads.

The Government has embarked on a project to fence the country's major highways to avoid having livestock that roams around the roads, to curb road carnage.

The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), a parastatal under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, is fencing off the country's highways as part of measures to reduce accidents, with work starting on the Bulawayo-Gweru highway.

Addressing farmers last week, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister, Dr Davis Marapira, said the livestock hazard campaign is this year running under the theme, "Pen livestock to save lives".

"It is indeed important that we pen our livestock, especially at night, and learn to do this to avoid having them roaming around on highways causing injury, death and property damage," he said.

"I would also like to encourage the farmers to create fence paddocks as they act as barriers in the event that livestock may want to escape at night."

Dr Marapira expressed dissatisfaction with some people who are vandalising highway fences, a development that exposes motorists to accidents.

"However, it is disheartening as we speak today most of the fences were vandalised by us locals, defeating the purpose for which it was fenced.

"Let us respect the warning signs. It is in this regard that I want to bring the Statutory Instrument 308 of 1974, which prohibits any person from allowing animals to graze near roads.

"To avoid having your cattle confiscated, pen them. Remember, to be foretold is to be forearmed," he said.

TSCZ managing director Mr Munesu Munodawafa said about five people were killed on local roads while about 38 were injured daily.

He said the TSCZ has since been instructed to implement measures to reduce deaths caused by road accidents.

"As the TSCZ implements the programme to reduce road accidents, it is working with the Ministry of Agriculture.

"We appeal to the public to lock their cattle from day to night to avoid the occurrence of accidents. Herd by day, pen by night, to avoid loss of life and money.

"Cattle are our most prized possession, let's value them and avoid them from straying onto our roads," said Mr Munodawafa.

In 2019, the TSCZ, with the help of Government, installed a highway fence from Gweru to Plumtree, but it was vandalised a few weeks down the line.

Mr Munodawafa appealed to traditional leaders to assist Government in safeguarding the fence from vandals.

Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Prof Obert Jiri said cattle were a symbol of wealth and should be taken good care of, while heavy punishment would be meted on those that do not follow the law.