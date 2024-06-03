Zimbabwe: Kadewere Unshaken By Criticism

TINO Kasewere says he is focused and committed to serving the nation and pays no particular attention to "armchair crititics".

The Warriors forward has come under a barrage of social media attacks over what the critics see as not-so-inspiring performances in Warriors colours.

He is part of coach Jairos Tapera's squad that is in South Africa for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa within the next nine days.

Zimbabwe will host Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday before they engage South Africa at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday next week.

The two fixtures are particularly crucial in a Group C pool that is still wide open after two match days.

The Warriors are already in South Africa, where they will pitch tent ahead of the two games.

But the run-up to their camp, which officially began yesterday, was dominated by rather harsh criticism of some individuals in the team, especially Kadewere, with the high-profiled Nantes forward mostly deployed as a high-up man to provide the goals for the Warriors.

He has not out rightly failed to deliver, notching three goals under in the past seven games.

With the team struggling for creativity since the departure of Ovidy Karuru from the scene, Kadewere often drifts back to look for the ball himself, in the process limiting scoring chances for himself.

And after a week of social media attacks targeting him, the former Harare City man has remained unmoved.

"I am a professional footballer who doesn't pay much attention to what people say. Whether I am being criticised or hyped, it doesn't matter for me," said Kadewere.

"Look, my job is to serve the country. So the most important thing for me is to do that with utmost dedication.

"If I get the chance to play, I put my body to the line, to try and give my all for the love of my country.

"I feel the ultimate satisfaction by donning the national badge, which was my dream while still growing up.

"So I can't pay attention to some few activists, who might have some score to settle with me anyway.

"Zimbabwe is bigger and more important than that. So I can't be swayed by any pseudo-activists. We have crucial games coming and that's where my attention is at the moment."

Kadewere said his ambition is to help the national team in every aspect he can, especially with the critics pointing to his goalscoring shortcomings.

"We can't be so naive to think that a striker's role is all about scoring goals," he added.

"You are up there and sometimes come deep to help in midfield roles and get to provide goalscoring chances for teammates.

"Sometimes, as a striker, to be realistic, you are not always lucky with goals. You get chances and you put some of them away and miss the other chances. "But you are always trying to put your act together. I feel very proud to represent my country and I am very hurt if things do not go our way.

"I am glad most football stakeholders in the country do acknowledge our efforts and are always in full support of the team, including rallying behind every player picked to do duty for the country."

He said the Warriors should be wary of Lesotho, who they are tied on two points with, in Group C.

"First things first. We are not talking of the match against South Africa which comes four days after our tie against Lesotho," he said.

"Both matches are equally important so our focus is on Lesotho who we play on Friday.

"They have vastly improved over the years and have shown that by holding Nigeria in their opening game of the qualifiers. So we need to be attentive and play well.

"Then after the match against Lesotho, we can start talking about the match against South Africa.

"Our plea goes to Zimbabweans living in South Africa to turn up in their numbers and rally behind us at Orlando Stadium on Friday."