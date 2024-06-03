Zimbabwe: Looking Back - Cost of Living Up By 5pc

The Herald, 3 June, 1982

THE cost of living for lower-income urban families rose 5,1 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to 6,2 percent for the better-off families in the same period.

Figures for the poorer groups are issued quarterly by the Central Statistical Office. The main causes of the 5 percent rise were higher prices of green vegetables and fresh fruit, higher rents in Bulawayo and smaller increases in the prices of clothing, footwear, and household goods. Transport costs rose marginally.

In the same quarter, the better-off faced substantial rises in the wages of domestic workers and rents and smaller increases in the prices of food, clothing, and household goods.

Figures for this group are issued monthly and between February and March, there was a rise of 0,2 percent.

