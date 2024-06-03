Zimbabwe: Looking Back - Cost of Living Up By 5pc

3 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)

The Herald, 3 June, 1982

THE cost of living for lower-income urban families rose 5,1 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to 6,2 percent for the better-off families in the same period.

Figures for the poorer groups are issued quarterly by the Central Statistical Office. The main causes of the 5 percent rise were higher prices of green vegetables and fresh fruit, higher rents in Bulawayo and smaller increases in the prices of clothing, footwear, and household goods. Transport costs rose marginally.

In the same quarter, the better-off faced substantial rises in the wages of domestic workers and rents and smaller increases in the prices of food, clothing, and household goods.

Figures for this group are issued monthly and between February and March, there was a rise of 0,2 percent.

LESSONS FOR TODAY

  • The cost of living is a measurement used to evaluate the cost of maintaining a certain standard of living.
  • It helps determine the amount of money that a person needs to spend to cover basic expenses such as housing, food, taxes, and healthcare in a particular place.
  • In Zimbabwe the cost of living is measured using the consumer price index (CPI), a common measure of inflation that measures the price change over time for a basket of goods and services. The basket is representative of consumer spending patterns, and the change in its price represents the rate of inflation faced by consumers as a whole.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.