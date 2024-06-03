Uganda: Mental Health - Experts Warn of Serious Risks If Hep Is Not Sought

Experts have warned that without timely intervention, mental health issues can escalate to severe conditions, including the risk of loss of life.

They emphasize the crucial role of those close to the affected individuals in providing support to prevent harm to themselves or others.

Mental disorders are universal and can strike anyone, caused by a multitude of factors.

Experts point out that some mental health issues stem from upbringing, while others are influenced by lifestyle choices.

Dr. Richard Balikoowa, a lecturer and psychologist at Makerere University, asserts that a person's thoughts drive their actions, and everyone reacts differently to mental disturbances.

"Changes in behavior, such as a once happy person becoming angry, sad, or withdrawn, signal the need for immediate support from those close to them," says Dr. Balikoowa.

He adds that these changes can precede harmful actions if not addressed promptly.

According to research, women are more vulnerable to suicidal thoughts.

However, men are more likely to commit suicide or engage in violent actions because they often do not seek help.

"Women are generally more likely to receive support, while many men struggle silently with their challenges," Dr. Balikoowa says.

Dr. Denis Wamala, a psychiatrist, shares similar views.

He notes that many individuals suffer from mental illnesses without understanding the causes, often keeping their struggles secret.

"We frequently see patients who are unaware of the root of their distress," Dr. Wamala explains.

The experts highlight that the situation has worsened in the post-COVID-19 era, driven by economic hardships, domestic violence, and difficulties in making ends meet.

Early intervention and support from loved ones are vital in mitigating the risks associated with mental health disorders.

The importance of open conversations and accessible mental health resources cannot be overstated in tackling this pressing issue.