Africa CDC Champions Health Security and Unity At 77th World Health Assembly

press release

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is pleased to announce its active participation in the 77th World Health Assembly, held in Geneva, Switzerland, from 27th May to 1st June 2024.

This engagement underscores Africa CDC's unwavering commitment to strengthening health systems, enhancing global health governance, and building resilient health systems in Africa to respond to health emergencies effectively.

In Geneva, Africa CDC engaged in critical discussions regarding the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the negotiations for a new Pandemic Agreement Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB). These initiatives are pivotal for improving global health security and pandemic preparedness.

In line with its continental mandate and convening power, Africa CDC supported African Member States by organizing important gatherings to ensure that Africa speaks with one voice during these negotiations. Africa CDC congratulates its Member States and their negotiators for their unity and dedication over the past two years of negotiations.

Additionally, Africa CDC extends its gratitude to the WHO Director-General for the necessary support during the negotiations, as well as to the Co-chairs of the Working Group of IHR Amendments and the INB.

Africa CDC strongly supports the outcome of the 77th World Health Assembly with the adoption of the new IHR, emphasizing the need for enhanced transparency, timely information sharing, and stronger capacities for detecting and responding to public health emergencies. H.E Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director-General of Africa CDC, stated, "Amending the IHR is crucial for ensuring that all countries, especially those in Africa, have the tools and capabilities to protect public health and prevent the spread of diseases across borders."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regarding the Pandemic Agreement, Africa CDC commends the decision made by Member States to continue negotiations to improve equity, solidarity, and collaboration in responding to future pandemics. Africa CDC remains committed to providing political, strategic, and technical support to the African Group, working collaboratively with international partners to finalize the INB process. At the 77th World Health Assembly, Africa CDC led several significant engagements and launched important initiatives for the continent. These included the signing of an MoU with CEPI for enhanced health security in Africa, the launch of the Africa CDC Mental Health Leadership Programme in partnership with Wellcome Trust, the hosting of high-level ministerial side events on local manufacturing and community health programs in Africa, the roundtable on antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Additionally, Africa CDC extended the Joint Emergency Action Plan to include UNICEF, joining Africa CDC, WHO AFRO and WHO EMRO for better coordination in emergency preparedness and response.