Sudan: CPJ Calls for Immediate Release of Sudanese Journalist Tariq Abdallah

3 June 2024
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists is alarmed by reports that the Sudanese paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) detained journalist Tariq Abdallah almost two weeks ago, and calls for his immediate release.

"CPJ strongly denounces the Rapid Support Forces' detention of Sudanese journalist Tariq Abdallah and finds it unacceptable that RSF has not disclosed where he is being held," said CPJ Program Director Carlos Martínez de la Serna. "The RSF must immediately and unconditionally release Abdallah and ensure he is returned home safely."

RSF soldiers took Abdallah, editor-in-chief of independent newspaper Al-Ahram al-Youm, from his home in the capital, Khartoum, to an unknown location on May 18, according to news reports and a local journalist who is following the case and spoke to CPJ on the condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisal. On the same day, the RSF soldiers returned to search Abdallah's home, confiscating his cell phone.

Abdallah's arrest was revealed in a Friday statement by local trade union Sudanese Journalists Syndicate, which condemned Abdallah's arrest and said it held the RSF responsible for the journalist's safety.

CPJ's emails to the RSF about Abdallah's arrest received no replies.

Since the beginning of the civil war between Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF in April 2023, journalists have been killed, injured, harassed, arrested, and displaced.

Read the original article on CPJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.