Sudan: Delivering 20 Tons of Life-Saving Medicines Via Airdrop to North Darfur State

3 June 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — As part of the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Health to provide health services in all the different states of Sudan, today, Monday, 20 tons of life-saving medicines were delivered to North Darfur State, through the National Fund for Medical Supplies and in cooperation with the Sudanese Armed Forces and the North Darfur State Government.

In a press statement, the Acting Federal Minister of Health and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Medical Supplies Fund, Dr. Haitham Muhammad Ibrahim, said that one of the responsibilities of his ministry is to provide medical service and treatment to every Sudanese citizen, appreciating the efforts made by the National Fund for Medical Supplies in order to deliver the drug supply by all means by land, sea and air, pointing out that the 20 tons include intravenous solutions, life-saving medications, anesthesia medications, and medical consumables, including surgical threads and medical gauze, a needle for installing intravenous solutions (cannulas), and empty syringes of different sizes.

The Minister explained that the shipment was delivered to the Ministry of Health in North Darfur State, revealing arrangements to deliver 30 tons of medicines and medical consumables, which include medicines (malaria, tuberculosis, and AIDS), in addition to cancer medicines, and consumables for dialysis and kidney transplantation.

It is worth mentioning that the experience of delivering medicine supplies via airdrop to North Darfur State is considered one of the experiments and innovative methods of distribution that were recently adopted in the medical supplies strategy to work in times of disasters and wars in order to deliver medicine supplies to all states of Sudan. BH/BH

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.