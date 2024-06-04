Sudan: Delivering 20 Tons of Life-Saving Medicines Via Airdrop to North Darfur State

Port Sudan — As part of the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Health to provide health services in all the different states of Sudan, today, Monday, 20 tons of life-saving medicines were delivered to North Darfur State, through the National Fund for Medical Supplies and in cooperation with the Sudanese Armed Forces and the North Darfur State Government.

In a press statement, the Acting Federal Minister of Health and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Medical Supplies Fund, Dr. Haitham Muhammad Ibrahim, said that one of the responsibilities of his ministry is to provide medical service and treatment to every Sudanese citizen, appreciating the efforts made by the National Fund for Medical Supplies in order to deliver the drug supply by all means by land, sea and air, pointing out that the 20 tons include intravenous solutions, life-saving medications, anesthesia medications, and medical consumables, including surgical threads and medical gauze, a needle for installing intravenous solutions (cannulas), and empty syringes of different sizes.

The Minister explained that the shipment was delivered to the Ministry of Health in North Darfur State, revealing arrangements to deliver 30 tons of medicines and medical consumables, which include medicines (malaria, tuberculosis, and AIDS), in addition to cancer medicines, and consumables for dialysis and kidney transplantation.

It is worth mentioning that the experience of delivering medicine supplies via airdrop to North Darfur State is considered one of the experiments and innovative methods of distribution that were recently adopted in the medical supplies strategy to work in times of disasters and wars in order to deliver medicine supplies to all states of Sudan. BH/BH