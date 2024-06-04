South Africa: Divergent Policy Positions May Hinder Potential ANC-DA Coalition Talks to Form a National Govt

analysis

With coalition talks officially in full swing, the ANC will have to find a suitable partner with which to form a national government. However, the possibility of the party working with the DA and giving John Steenhuisen the deputy president position could further divide the already fractured ANC.

The possibility of the ANC collaborating with the DA could soon become a reality. The parties' combined support comes up to more than 60%, which would see them dominate the National Assembly. If their partnership is extended to provinces, they pose a serious threat to other parties.

However, a group within the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) is firmly against this move. Daily Maverick understands that there has been robust discussion on the NEC's WhatsApp group about the divergent policy positions of the two parties.

The DA is against the implementation of the National Health Insurance Act in its current form and does not believe in Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment, which has been one of the ANC's key tools for redress.

The DA also contested the signing of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill in its current form.

The DA's flag-burning advert during election campaigning also showed how the two parties lack compatibility. The advert, depicting the national flag burning and then being reassembled, caused a stir, with the ANC being at the forefront of condemning the official opposition.

DA could reject Mashatile

DA leader John Steenhuisen's only opportunity to be the Deputy President would be in a government...