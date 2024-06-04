Namibia: Agra Doubles Staff Droogtehulp Contribution to Assist Farmers

4 June 2024
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Agra Staff Initiative Fund (ASIF) which depends on voluntary monthly contribution from its staff, recently announced a N$50,000 contribution to the Droogtehulp Namibia Fund. The donation from the staff fund was immediately matched by Agra's management with a N$100,000 from the retailer itself.

Explaining the source of the staff fund's assets, Agra said "Each month, our employees contribute to this fund, driven by a shared vision of supporting those in need and making a tangible impact in our community. Agra personnel and especially those within our branches who engage with our core client base, recognise the challenges faced by our farming community."

Agra's Senior Manager: Marketing, Chrislemien Stroh, said, "This act of kindness would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our ASIF members. The monthly contributions made by staff from their salaries have made a profound impact, allowing us to extend a helping hand to those in desperate need, especially our farmers. Thank you for your dedication and compassion."

The handover ceremony took place on Friday, 24 May 2024, at Agra Corporate Office. Henriette Le Grange (centre) and her committee members were present for the handover. Representatives from Agra's Staff Initiative Fund, committee members, Agra EXCO and the Chief Executive, Mr Arnold Klein (centre right) handed over the donations.

