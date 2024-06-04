Congo-Kinshasa: In the Shadow of Industries in the Republic of Congo - Environment, and Economic and Social Rights Threatened in Villages Near Oil and Recycling Companies

4 June 2024
Amnesty International (London)
press release

The Republic of Congo's coastline is the center of the country's industrial activity. Oil - the country's main source of revenue - is extracted and exported, as are other raw materials. Companies that recycle waste from other countries have also increased their activities in Congo.

This report highlights cases of oil spills and smoke emissions linked to the activities of oil and recycling companies, and their potential impact on the human rights of local populations. It demonstrates that Congolese authorities and companies are failing to meet their national and international obligations and responsibilities to protect the environment and human rights.

