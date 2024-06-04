South Africa: Business Urges Cool Heads and Pro-Reform Attitude As South Africa Embraces New Era of Coalitions

3 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Over the coming days, political parties will negotiate to form a coalition government. Business leaders have urged politicians to prioritise the 'interests of the entire country over their own parties and personal interests'.

Prominent business leaders have called on politicians to put South Africa first and flesh out a coalition government agreement that paves the way for pro-growth, investment and employment reforms after years of economic regression.

South Africa is on the cusp of a new political era in which a new government will be shaped under a coalition agreement after the ANC and other political parties failed to secure an outright mandate to govern.

In the coming days, the ANC will have to negotiate with smaller political parties the formation of a government after its electoral support fell by 17 percentage points to 40%.

Cas Coovadia, the CEO of Business Unity South Africa, the country's biggest business organisation, said voting patterns from the 16.2 million votes cast indicate that South Africans "do not trust any single political party to govern alone". This is why the country has descended into the uncharted territory of coalitions at national government level.

As political parties negotiate to form coalition governments, Coovadia said organised business was urging the "importance of prioritising the interests of the entire country over their own parties and personal interests.

"Our country is once again at a crossroads. One path [if a coalition...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.