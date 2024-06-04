South Africa: TB Kills 148 South Africans Daily - Here's What We Need to Do Better to Eliminate It

analysis

Is there hope that we will be able to eliminate TB in South Africa? Thousands of scientists, researchers, academics, policymakers/government officials and members of civil society will meet this week to focus on ways to decrease new infections deaths.

Tuberculosis (TB) is curable, yet every day more than 148 South Africans die from this disease. This is like an average-size plane crashing with all on board dying every day. If this is not bad enough, more than 760 South Africans are infected with TB daily as well. We were terrified during the Covid-19 pandemic and took extreme measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones. So, why are we not outraged that this disease, which is thousands of years old, is still killing South Africans?

Regrettably, the situation is similar in other high-burden TB countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally we are not on track to reach 2025 targets set by the United Nations at the UN High Level Meeting and are unlikely to reach the 2030 targets as well.

The WHO says countries should aim for "80% reduction in TB incidence and 90% reduction in the number of TB deaths by 2030 compared to 2015". At present the incidence of TB in South Africa is 468 persons per 100,000. This represents a more than 50% reduction since 2015 and means that South Africa has actually achieved the 2025 target. This is significant, but...