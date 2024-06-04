Ethiopia's Renewable Energy Serves Neighboring Countries

Addis Ababa — Minister of Water and Energy Habtamu Itefa has stressed the need to strengthen international partnerships and the participation of the private sector in Ethiopia's renewable energy development which will serve neighboring countries as well.

The Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa (APRA) country consultation workshop for Ethiopia was held in Addis Ababa today.

Comprising a consortium of African governments and stakeholders, including Kenya, Ethiopia, Ghana, Namibia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, and Zimbabwe, with support from Denmark, Germany, UAE, and the US, APRA is spearheading efforts to expedite the deployment of renewables-based energy systems.

Addressing the workshop Habtamu said that the main objective of the meeting is to ensure comprehensive consultations towards determining the common implementation strategy and action plan that will support accelerate Ethiopia's energy transition.

Ethiopia has significant renewable energy potential with hydropower estimated at 45 gigawatts while wind and geothermal have a combined potential capacity of 15 gigawatts, he revealed.

The country has taken the initiative to build the biggest hydropower dam in Africa with a capacity of 5.1 gigawatts will not only serve the country but also the neighboring countries, the minister affirmed.

For Habtamu, Ethiopia fully supports the APRA initiative and recognizes the potential it holds to drive a resilient and inclusive green growth in Africa through renewables.

"We believe that three APRA areas of mobilizing finance, activating technical assistance, and capacity building and engaging the private sector will be especially important to transform Ethiopia's energy sector in line with our priorities."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Noting that international partnerships will help ensure the country receives effective support mechanisms, he said the government's initiatives on policies such as the Private-Public Partnership is one of the many measures undertaking to enhance the private sector participation.

Head of APRA Secretariat Safiatou Alzouma said APRA recognizes the importance of aligning the national priorities and frameworks of African countries ensuring that initiatives are not only relevant but also sustainable in the long-term.

APRA engagement includes country consultations, as well as the development of national action plans encompassing all necessary interventions essential to expedite the nations' journey towards ambitious renewable energy development and green grow, she stated.

Today's gathering will set the stage for APRA's intervention in Ethiopia, she affirmed.

"Ethiopia is endowed with huge renewable energy potential mainly hydro. If you look at the power mix of the country, it is over 90 percent of hydro. So Ethiopia can play a big role, a role of balance for the region," she noted.

Ethiopia is successfully supplying energy to its neighboring countries of Sudan, Djibouti and Kenya.