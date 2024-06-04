Ethiopia Earns U.S.$ 1 Billion From Coffee Export in Ten Months

3 June 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority (ECTA) disclosed that coffee exports have brought 1 Billion USD to the country in revenue in ten months of the current fiscal year.

General Director of the Authority Adugna Debela told ENA Ethiopia's coffee export is increasing every year.

About 210,000 tons of coffee has been exported to the global market over the past ten months, he added.

This shows significant increment compared to the same period of last year, it was indicated.

Noting the nation has exported coffee to more than 50 countries he said, adding that efforts are being made to expand the destination countries for Ethiopian coffee.

On other hand, coffee promotion work is being done by organizing coffee fairs and other activities in different countries.

"In terms of finding new global markets, we participated in a lot of exhibitions. We have been encouraging our suppliers and exporters to participate in exhibitions held in different countries. Currently, China, South Korea, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates have started to take high production of Ethiopian coffee," he said.

Moreover, the General Director noted a modern system has been put in place to avoid illegal activities related to coffee trade and to increase the foreign trade performance of the sector.

U.S, Japan, Belgium, Germany and Saudi Arabia are the countries that import and consume Ethiopian coffee in large quantities.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.