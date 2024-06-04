Ethiopia: Ethio-Djibouti Railways, Ethiopian Shipping & Logistics Sign Partnership Agreement

3 June 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethio-Djibouti Railways Share Company signed partnership agreement with Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics.

Ethio-Djibouti Railways Share Company CEO Abdi Zenebe and CEO of the Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics, Beriso Amelo signed the agreement today.

The agreement aims at enhancing the partnership of the two companies in areas of national interest.

Ethiopian Shipping & Logistics CEO, Beriso Amelo said on the occasion that the agreement would help to support the national economy by enhancing collaboration between the two companies and noted the volume of goods being transported by train has been steadily increasing.

He further indicated that the agreement will be instrumental in providing efficient services by addressing potential challenges that might encounter during shipments of goods and sustainably responding to customer demands.

Ethio-Djibouti Railways Share Company CEO Abdi Zenebe for his part said the agreement will help to expedite the logistics sector by creating coordinated work system among the two companies.

