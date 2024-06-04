Namibia's Eagles Aiming for Success... T20 World Cup Kicks Off

The highly-anticipated T20 World Cup got underway, and Namibia's Eagles are poised to make their mark in the tournament.

Drawn in Group B alongside cricket powerhouses Australia, England, Oman and Scotland, the Eagles embarked on their campaign with a match against Oman in the early hours of the morning. Their next challenge awaits against Scotland on Thursday, followed by encounters with Australia on 12 June, and England on 15 June.

Speaking on the team's preparedness, 19-year-old Jack Brassell, in an interview with ICC, acknowledged the difficulty of their group, but expressed confidence in causing upsets against stronger opponents.

"I'm really looking forward to playing England and Australia. I believe these matches will challenge us, and in cricket, the best team on the day will prevail. Facing these two teams presents a great opportunity for us. Being underestimated motivates us to prove people wrong, and we'll give it our all," he remarked.

Brassell emphasised the significance of performing well in the World Cup, highlighting its potential to elevate cricket's status back home in Namibia.

"In terms of representing my country at such a grand stage, it's a tremendous honour. Though it's nerve-wracking, I'm immensely excited. I've worked hard to earn this opportunity. Transitioning from youth to senior level entails greater accountability and consistency," he said.

He also reflected on the valuable experience gained from competing at the World Cup, acknowledging the role of coach Pierre de Bruyn in his development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines World Cup Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Participating in the World Cup will undoubtedly enhance my skills. It's a step up from academy cricket in Durham or club cricket in Namibia. Our coach pushes us hard, contributing significantly to our improvement. He has taught me a lot, and played a pivotal role in shaping my journey," he added. Namibia's impressive qualification for the tournament, marked by six consecutive victories at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa, sets a promising foundation for their aspirations in the competition.

Meanwhile, De Bruyn said his side is ready to compete in the World Cup after a successful preparation in West Indies. "We had a successful preparation, as every player got the opportunity to play warm-up game and test themselves. We take it game by game and we are focused on the next game and have to be two steps ahead when playing our opponents," he said.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is the Twenty20 Internationalcricket tournament, organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) since 2007.

- Additional reporting ICC