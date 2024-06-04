Malawi: MEC Conducts Six Bridge Trainings for Staff - Malawi Electoral Commission

press release

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is hosting six Building Resources in Democracy, Governance and Elections (BRIDGE) training sessions to train its staff ahead of the 2025 General Election.

The trainings have been spread in the all the regions of the country in two parallel cohorts running from 27 to May 29, 2024 and 30 to 1 June 2024. By the end of the sessions, over 270 MEC staff will have been trained.

The customised training is focusing on Election Administration, Legal Framework Reform, and Voter Registration.

This vital capacity-building initiative is part of the Commission's ongoing commitment to enhancing the professionalism, efficiency, and integrity of electoral processes in Malawi. It aligns with the mission to ensure transparent, credible, and inclusive elections that reflect the true will of the Malawian people.

The BRIDGE training aims to equip staff with the latest best practices and innovations in electoral administration to ensure smooth, fair, and efficient election conduct. Understanding and navigating the legal frameworks that govern elections is crucial for maintaining the rule of law and upholding democratic principles. This session will cover recent reforms, their implications, and how to implement them effectively within the electoral context.

Accurate and comprehensive voter registration is the backbone of credible elections. The training will focus on improving voter registration processes, addressing challenges, and leveraging technology to ensure every eligible citizen is enfranchised.

Speaking when he opened one of the sessions in Liwonde on Thursday, 30 May 2024, Chairperson of the Media, Civic and Voter Education Committee, Commissioner Francis Kasaila said it was important that staff should be equipped with skills ahead of the elections coming ahead of the 2025 General Election.

"The reason why the Commission has invested resources into this task is that all of us should be up to the task. Every five years the country focuses itself on elections. It is important that the Commission should prepare to deliver the best.

"Take advantage of the three days you will be here so that by the time you leave you should have learnt everything you need to know. After this training the Commission expects more efficiency and professionalism from your regarding how you discharge your duties so that you contribute to the delivery of credible elections," he said.

Commissioner Kasaila said that elections are guided by law and procedures and that if everyone involved was committed to observing that, it was easy to deliver a credible election.

The Commissioner urged the MEC staff to conduct themselves in a manner that preserves the integrity of the Commission as an impartial and professional body.

"At all times you should be seen to be impartial. Avoid situations that can compromise you and the image of the Commission as an apolitical body," he advised.

Speaking when he opened another session on Monday, 27 May 2024, Deputy Chief Elections Officer for Operations, Harris Potani, highlighted the significance of the training by saying that BRIDGE modules have a unique opportunity to strengthen and enhance knowledge, and deepen our commitment to ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections.

He emphasized the rigorous nature of the BRIDGE training, stating, "The certificate is issued when the facilitators are satisfied with your attendance and participation. Therefore, I implore you to make it a point that your attendance should be maximal."

He added, "Capacity building is more than just acquiring knowledge; it is also about empowerment. It is about empowering ourselves to perform our duties with excellence, empowering our colleagues through knowledge sharing and collaboration, and empowering the electorate we serve by ensuring that their voices are heard and their votes count."

As we continue to prepare for the September 16, 2025, elections, initiatives like this BRIDGE training are crucial in maintaining the highest standards of electoral integrity. The knowledge and skills gained during these sessions will play a pivotal role in ensuring that our electoral processes are robust, transparent, and reflective of the democratic aspirations of the people of Malawi.

The BRIDGE trainings, held simultaneously across all three regions, are facilitated by accredited facilitators with rich experience in electoral processes, ensuring a rich learning experience.

Participants in the training session include staff from district offices, warehouse, and civic and voter education departments. Through interactive workshops, case studies, and practical exercises, they will gain valuable insights and hands-on experience to apply in their respective roles.