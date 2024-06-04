Malawi: Vaccine Hesitancy Key Challenge Affecting Vaccination Uptake - Govt

Deputy Director for Health Promotion in the Ministry of Health, Dr Kondwani Mamba, has pointed out vaccine hesitancy as one of the key challenges affecting vaccination uptake among communities.

Speaking in Mponela during a media orientation on Immunization Programme, Mamba deplored the hesitancy more especially among women, saying they have a tendency of not bringing their children to complete vaccinations.

"Most women shun to complete vaccination for their children, making them prone to different diseases.

"Vaccines are good because they keep children free from vaccine preventable diseases," he said.

Other challenges, according to Mamba, include multiple emergencies like polio and cholera outbreaks and natural disasters.

He said these also affect the immunization process, leading to low uptake of some of the vaccines like malaria and rubella.

However, despite the challenges, Mamba noted that Malawi has registered high coverage for many vaccines, except for two, where women fail to take their children to complete all the dosages.

Mamba then observed that the media is, therefore, playing a critical role in efforts to bring awareness to the public on immunization, which can result in reduction of vaccine hesitancy.

Representing journalists, Brenard Mwanza from Luntha Television, said the media will continue to sensitize the public through stories and various programmes on immunization.

Mwanza expressed optimism that different media channels will enable women to change their mindset on immunization, including compelling them to bring their children to complete the vaccinations.