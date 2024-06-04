Malawi Ready to Host First-Ever Environmental, Social and Governance Summit Slated for 19th-20th June

Head of Operations at Innotec Creative Solutions (ICS Africa) Annie Feza has said Malawi is ready to host the first-ever and an Inaugural of Malawi Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) Integration and Investment Forum 2024 to potentially drive long-term sustainable economic growth and address systemic risks through raising awareness around the ESG as a principle and highlight the importance of its integration.

The main objectives of the forum are facilitate dialogue and collaboration among government (national and local), businesses as well as investors, and many other key stakeholders and showcase best practices and innovative solutions that can be employed for ESG integration in Malawi.

Feza explained that the Forum shall take place at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC), Lilongwe, on the 19th and 20th June 2024, would help to identify and highlight bankable long-term sustainable projects and initiatives for ESG investors in Malawi and facilitate knowledge exchange and capacity building for ESG implementation.

She said: "The Forum is built against the backdrop of a paradigm shift in the world of business and investments owing to external pressure, primarily, for governments, the corporate sector as well as investors, among others to place ESG principles at the core of their operational strategies."

"It has emerged as a mission-critical strategy for governments at both national and local level, businesses, and investors across the globe owing to its potential to drive longterm value creation, mitigate risks, address critical environmental as well as social challenges," added Feza.

The principles of ESG focuses on enhancing environmental conservation, promotion of social equity, and strengthening of corporate governance across diverse industries.

The forum expect to host Government officials, institutional investors, development fund institutions (DFI's), business leaders, corporate executives, environment and sustainability professionals, and many other key stakeholders.

The event shall occur under the theme, "Towards a Robust and Resilient Economic Trajectory, through ESG Adoption".

The integration of ESG principles has gained momentum across the globe as well as across the African continent, especially post the Covid-19 pandemic, as stakeholders continue to buy into its potential to drive long-term sustainable economic growth and address systemic risks.