Africa: Kagame Joins Leaders for Welcome Dinner Ahead of Korea-Africa Summit

President Paul Kagame on Monday, June 3, joined other leaders for a welcome dinner hosted by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

The leaders are in the South Korean capital Seoul for the first Korea-Africa, which begins on Tuesday.

Among the other African leaders already in Seoul, there is Presidents Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, Emerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe and Alassane Ouattarra of Cote d'Ivoire.

Earlier on Monday, Kagame and the South Korean leaders held discussion about bilateral relations and cooperation in various sectors.

The Rwandan leader is also expected to visit Yonsei University where he will be presented with an Honorary Doctorate.

The two-day Korea- Africa Summit is expected to attract African leaders and representatives of international organisations, key figures from Korean and international business communities, academia, civil society groups, among others.

Themed "The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability, and Solidarity," the summit will be an opportunity for South Korea and the African continent to enhancing their pragmatic cooperation, according to the organisers.

It will be co-chaired by the South Korean president and Mohamed El Ghazouani of Mauritania, who is also the African Union Chairman.