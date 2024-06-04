South Africa: Banyana to Stick to Their Identity Against Les Teranga Lionesses

The Sasol sponsored South African senior women's national team played to a 1-1 draw in the first game of the two-match contest between the two sides on Saturday, 1 June 2024 and while the visitors dominated the encounter, they conceded late to share the spoils with their West African hosts.

Coach Desiree Ellis has made it clear that they will focus on their game and will ensure they make full use of the chances they create.

"We are looking forward to round two of this encounter, and this time round we will make sure that we convert our chances. We had a few days to acclimatize to the weather conditions, and it really helps that we will be playing late in the day, so we are ready for the task at hand," Dr Ellis Said.

"In the first match the Senegalese were very physical, and they played the long ball. We managed to deal with this very well, and the more we got into the game and played to our strengths, the better we became, thus the goal we scored from combination play.

"Going into the second match we will play the ball on the ground, which is what we are good at. We saw that they struggled with our quick inter-passing and us pressing them on the ball. We will just have to ensure that we put them under pressure in the correct areas of the field and be mindful of critical phases of the match."

The West Africans will host South Africa at Stade Lat Dior in Thies, Senegal, at 5pm local time (SA 7pm) on Tuesday, 4 June 2024. This match will be streamed live on the SAFA and Sasol In Sport Facebook pages.