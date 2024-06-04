South Africa: Bafana Set Their Sights On the FIFA World Cup

The South African senior men's national team face Nigeria's Super Eagles away from home in Uyo on Friday, 7 June 2024 and then return home to host Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, 11 June 2024.

A candid Broos shared his concerns and happiness to the members of the media in Dobsonville, Soweto, as Bafana Bafana prepare to depart for Uyo by charter flight on Wednesday morning.

"We all witnessed the cup final (between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in Mbombela) over the weekend, so it goes without saying that we have injuries. Due to a hamstring injury, Grant Kekana left the camp this morning and has been replaced by Given Msimango of Kaizer Chiefs," he said. "We have other injuries from the Sundowns players that played, like Khuliso Mudau, Ronwen Williams and a few others. But we are confident that after the medical department's assessment, all will be well. It is still a concern though."

Traversing the African continent is not easy and there have been many a tale told about how difficult it is, often flying for hours and trekking by road to reach distant destinations. "I have to say that we are travelling by charter to Nigeria, thanks to a big financial effort by SAFA to ensure that we are fit and rested to take on Nigeria on their home turf. This is always in our best interests, so I want to thank them immensely," continued the Bafana Bafana coach.

Bafana Bafana face Nigeria on Wednesday at 20h00 local time at Godswill Akpabio Stadium and return to South Africa on Saturday ahead of their clash against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, 11 June 2024 in Bloemfontein at the Free State Stadium.