Somalia Seeks Non-Permanent UN Security Council Seat

New York — In a significant move for Somali diplomacy, Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi departed for New York on Monday, leading the delegation of the Federal Republic of Somalia to participate in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The high-level delegation aims to engage in critical discussions and negotiations at the global forum.

The primary focus of this year's UNGA session is the election for membership of the Security Council, scheduled to take place on June 6. Somalia's participation underscores its commitment to actively contributing to the maintenance of international peace and security.

As a member of the African Union, Somalia is keen to represent the interests and concerns of the African continent in the powerful Security Council.

The Somali delegation, under the leadership of FM Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, will engage in bilateral and multilateral meetings with other member states, focusing on strengthening diplomatic ties, promoting economic cooperation, and addressing pressing global challenges such as climate change, terrorism, and poverty.

The 78th session of the UNGA marks a crucial opportunity for Somalia to showcase its progress in various sectors, including security, governance, and economic development.

The delegation will highlight the achievements of the Somali government in implementing reforms, fostering stability, and improving the lives of its citizens.

As the international community gathers in New York for the UNGA, Somalia's active participation demonstrates its determination to play a more significant role in global affairs and contribute to the collective efforts to build a more peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world.