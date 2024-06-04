South Africa: J Molley Breaks His Silence Following Troubling X Posts

Local rapper J Molley had fans so worried about his mental health following a series of distressing posts on X (formerly Twitter) last week, that many begged those closest to him to check up on the muso.

Initially, the Seven Bottles rapper jumped on Instagram Live and was seen downing a bottle of pills with fizzy drinks. Thereafter, he shared a few posts on X, pointing at his troubled state of mind.

Many thought J had turned over a new leaf following his much-publicised battle with drug addiction, leading to a seven-month hiatus.

He revealed to Drum Magazine that he had been hooked on drugs since the age of 14.

While working on his Almost Dead project in 2022, J candidly revealed: "I suffer from a borderline personality disorder, which is like bipolar but worse; it's more of a thing.

"One hour you're happy, the next hour you're sad."

Since the drama appeared to have settled down, J's latest social media post left fans confused, to say the least.

"If you understand the methods of buying and selling crypto and can make payments with crypto currency's hit me up now," he wrote on X.

This time, online users weren't as forgiving and made it as clear as day.

"MF you come back as if you didn't leave us hanging," commented an X user.

Another joked: "Raising from death to scam us is wild fam."

If you or a loved one are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the SADAG (SADAG.org) helpline.