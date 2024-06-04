South Africa: Rouge Shares Inspiring Love Story - 'He Was Worth the Wait'

4 June 2024
Fame Frenzy (Cape Town)

Congolese-South African rapper Rouge may have tied the knot with Ginger Mac in December last year, but the two are still very much in the honeymoon period.

The couple had been together for nine years before making it official with the ultimate celebration of their love. The wedding was attended by celebrity friends Moozlie and Ms Cosmo.

While chatting to 5FM's Roger Goode, Ginger Mac revealed how he had proposed to Rouge: "I just knew to get down on one knee, and the ring was in my pocket. I had a speech and everything, but that went out the window, and I just went on like a babbling fool."

Wanting to share their big day with the world, Rouge wrote on social media: "I married the love of my life this weekend. Nothing compares to an African wedding."

As a reminder of how far they had come, Rouge penned a sweet appreciation post on X, saying: "He was worth the wait."

She also quote-tweeted a post from 2019: "The values my parents instilled in me is a trap. Only dated 1 person purely because I'm trying to find my husband not a for now person. No random dates.

"Do not believe in hookups, NEVER, wont even kiss niggaz who ain't my person. So you know it's a dry season lmfao."

The fact that Ginger Mac was the only man she ever was with, made many re-examine their life choices.

"Beautiful, it all makes sense in the long run," commented an X user. "And now look at you. Instilled, reformed, perfected. Congratulations ma'am," said another.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Fame Frenzy. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.