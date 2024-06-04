South Africa: Rouge Shares Inspiring Love Story - 'He Was Worth the Wait'

Congolese-South African rapper Rouge may have tied the knot with Ginger Mac in December last year, but the two are still very much in the honeymoon period.

The couple had been together for nine years before making it official with the ultimate celebration of their love. The wedding was attended by celebrity friends Moozlie and Ms Cosmo.

While chatting to 5FM's Roger Goode, Ginger Mac revealed how he had proposed to Rouge: "I just knew to get down on one knee, and the ring was in my pocket. I had a speech and everything, but that went out the window, and I just went on like a babbling fool."

Wanting to share their big day with the world, Rouge wrote on social media: "I married the love of my life this weekend. Nothing compares to an African wedding."

As a reminder of how far they had come, Rouge penned a sweet appreciation post on X, saying: "He was worth the wait."

She also quote-tweeted a post from 2019: "The values my parents instilled in me is a trap. Only dated 1 person purely because I'm trying to find my husband not a for now person. No random dates.

"Do not believe in hookups, NEVER, wont even kiss niggaz who ain't my person. So you know it's a dry season lmfao."

The fact that Ginger Mac was the only man she ever was with, made many re-examine their life choices.

"Beautiful, it all makes sense in the long run," commented an X user. "And now look at you. Instilled, reformed, perfected. Congratulations ma'am," said another.