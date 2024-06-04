South Africa: Former Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula Back in Court - South African News Briefs - June 04, 2024

Former Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula Back in Court

The former speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who is currently facing corruption charges, is set to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, reports IOL. Mapisa-Nqakula is charged with 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering. She served as defence minister from 2012 to 2021, during which she allegedly received millions in bribes from a former military contractor. She is currently out on R50,000 bail.

Durban Flooded After Heavy Rains, Rescue Efforts Underway

The heavy rains accompanied by strong wind and hail storms that battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal have resulted in extensive damage to households and infrastructure, and the loss of five lives in the eThekwini metro, which has been hardest hit, reports TimesLIVE. According to the provincial government, many people are currently receiving medical treatment for their injuries at healthcare facilities. The South African Weather Service issued a level 4 alert, predicting heavy rainfall and a high chance of flooding in the coastal areas of the province. The eThekwini metro has been especially affected, with roads flooded, trees falling, and significant damage to infrastructure like power lines and roads. Disaster teams are currently assessing the damage and providing immediate assistance, such as accommodating displaced residents in government buildings.

Universities Urged to Disclose Names of GBV Perpetrators

A ministerial task team has proposed the establishment of an offenders' register to record the names of staff and students found guilty of gender-based violence (GBV) at universities across the country, reports News24. In May 2019, former Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor appointed a task team to provide advice on sexual harassment and gender-based violence in higher education institutions. One of their main objectives was to find ways to prevent sexual offenders from evading justice and committing repeat offenses in different institutions. The team's 136-page report, which was officially published on 17 May, suggested that institutions should include a clause in their employment contracts allowing them to disclose the identities of individuals who have been found guilty of GBV, including staff, independent contractors, suppliers, and students.

