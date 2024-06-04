Sudan: Saudi Arabia, Sudan Discuss Ways to Overcome the Difficulties Facing the Citizens of Both Countries

Port Sudan — The Acting Secretary-General of the Secretariat of Sudanese Working Abroad (SSWA), Dr. Abdul-Rahman Sayidahmed, met with the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Ali bin Hassan Jaafar, in Port Sudan.

The meeting discussed ways to overcome the difficulties facing citizens of the two countries, particularly with regard to Sudanese obtaining family and private entry visas to the Kingdom, and the issue of terminating the services of university professors and government sector workers in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi ambassador stressed the Kingdom's keenness to facilitate matters for the Sudanese citizens in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, revealing that there are proposals under study to issue entry visas electronically or to make Saudi embassy in Port Sudan a center for issuing the visas.

The ambassador also promised to submit the request to extend Sudanese employment contracts in the Kingdom to the official authorities.

Dr. Sayidahmed praised the huge humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom to Sudan, and its role in supporting stability in the country.