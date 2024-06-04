Uganda, South Korea Collaborate On Nuclear Power Plant in Buyende

In a significant step towards energy diversification and sustainable development, Uganda and South Korea have initiated plans to construct a Nuclear Development Plant in Buyende District in eastern Uganda.

This announcement was made by Vice President Jessica Alupo, highlighting the project's primary goal of supplementing the country's electricity supply.

Uganda's energy sector has predominantly relied on hydropower resources. However, with a national target of generating 54,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity, there is a clear need to explore alternative energy sources.

VP Alupo noted that achieving this target would require developing nuclear energy capabilities, specifically aiming to generate 24,000 MW of nuclear power in a planned and systematic manner.

The revelation came during a bilateral meeting between Vice President Alupo and Han Duck-Soo, the prime minister of Korea, in Seoul.

The meeting was part of the preparatory discussions ahead of the Korea-Africa Summit, scheduled for June 4-5

Representing President Museveni, Vice President Alupo said Museveni had already reached out to the South Korean President, inviting a team to visit Uganda for further engagement on this nuclear development initiative.

Premier Han Duck-Soo underscored the longstanding diplomatic relations between South Korea and Uganda, which date back to 1963.

He expressed optimism that these friendly ties would continue to flourish, commending President Museveni for his efforts in fostering development not only in Uganda but across Africa.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that the upcoming Korea-Africa Summit would enhance cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting was attended by notable figures including the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Henry Oryem, Ambassador Elly Kamahungye, Deputy Principal Private Secretary to the Vice President Vincent Musubire, and officials from the South Korean government.

Enhancing Korea-Africa Cooperation

The Korea-Africa Summit, under the theme, "The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability, and Solidarity", marks a pivotal moment for strengthening Korea-Africa relations.

South Korea extended invitations to all African Heads of State and Government, encouraging them to propose their preferred modes of cooperation during the summit in Seoul.

Officially, the summit reflects President Yoon Suk-Yeol's vision of fostering a mutually beneficial and strategic long-term partnership with Africa.

This initiative aligns with Korea's goal of becoming a Global Pivotal State.

However, underlying these diplomatic gestures is a strong focus on business opportunities and economic collaboration.

Chung Byung-won, South Korea's Deputy Minister for Political Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spoke to African journalists ahead of the summit, promising a renewed commitment to Africa.

He emphasised that Korea aims to enhance both the quantity and quality of its assistance to the continent, tailoring support to meet the specific needs and conditions of each African nation.

Targeting strategic investments and trade

One of South Korea's primary goals is to create a conducive environment for Korean companies to collaborate seamlessly with their African counterparts.

This strategic approach is expected to facilitate greater business integration and mutual growth.

Additionally, South Korea aims to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, addressing trade barriers through technical support.

This includes helping rebuild African customs systems by implementing advanced Korean electronic customs clearance systems.

The collaboration on the nuclear plant in Uganda is a testament to the broader strategic interests shared by both countries.

It signifies a step towards not only meeting Uganda's growing energy needs but also enhancing bilateral relations through sustainable and technologically advanced projects.

As Uganda and South Korea embark on this ambitious nuclear energy project, the partnership exemplifies how international cooperation can drive development and innovation.

The success of this initiative could serve as a model for other African nations seeking to diversify their energy sources and achieve sustainable growth through strategic international alliances.