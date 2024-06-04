Ethiopian, KQ Face Delays As FAA Halts 737 Max Production Expansion

4 June 2024
Business Day Africa (Nairobi)
By Gerald Andae

Boeing's woes continue as the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it will not allow the plane maker to expand production of its best-selling 737 MAX aircraft due to ongoing safety issues.

This decision comes as a significant setback for the US-based manufacturer.

The FAA's decision is likely to exacerbate an existing backlog of orders from airlines, including significant commitments from African carriers like Ethiopian Airlines and Kenya Airways.

At the Dubai Airshow last year, Ethiopian Airlines ordered 11 787 Dreamliners and 20 737 MAX jets, which may now face delays due to the production limitations.

Kenya Airways said March that its effort to secure new capacity had been hampered by a backlog of orders at Boeing, thwarting the the carrier's plans to acquire new aircraft.

Boeing is currently producing fewer than 38 737 MAXs a month, which is the number that is permitted under the FAA directive.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker is quoted by Reuters saying that he does not expect Boeing to receive approval to increase production "in the next few months" and that no discussions have taken place regarding this issue.

The FAA will monitor Boeing's progress in addressing quality and safety improvements before reconsidering the production cap.

"We want to make sure the system is running as safely as it should," Whitaker said.

Boeing has faced a series of setbacks, starting in February when the FAA barred it from increasing 737 MAX production after a door panel blew out during a January 5 flight on a new 737 MAX 9.

Earlier in the year, a section of an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 separated from the aircraft shortly after takeoff.

A preliminary federal investigation indicated that Boeing might have failed to install bolts in the door plug, intended to secure the part and prevent such incidents.

Boeing acknowledged responsibility, stating, "Whatever conclusions are reached, Boeing is accountable for what happened.

An event like this must not happen on an airplane that leaves our factory. We simply must do better for our customers and their passengers."

Safety considerations are crucial for airlines when evaluating new aircraft to expand their fleets. These ongoing issues could potentially impact Boeing's business prospects, as airlines prioritise safety and reliability in their acquisitions.

