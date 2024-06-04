South Africa: Operation Shanela Nets 537 Suspects in the Eastern Cape

4 June 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Over 500 suspects were netted in Operation Shanela operations in the Eastern Cape last week.

"The demanding schedule of the National and Provincial Elections on police officers did not dampen their commitment to the core function of combating crime, as over 500 suspects were nabbed in Operation Shanela in the Eastern Cape last week," said the South African Police Service (SAPS).

This as South Africans went to the polls in the seventh National and Provincial Elections that got underway last Monday and Tuesday with special votes followed by Voting Day on Wednesday, 29 May.

In a statement on Monday, the police said that for the period between 27 May to 02 June 2024, police in the province arrested a total of 537 suspects for crimes ranging from house robbery to dealing in illicit drugs.

Among those arrested were 18 motorists who were charged for drunk driving.

Police also fined 141 people for selling liquor without a licence and seized 11 592 litres of liquor.

The policing of marine life was also a prominent success as a joint operation between the SAPS and the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Environment managed to disrupt abalone syndicates and confiscated 2 913 units of abalone.

An assortment of illicit drugs with a street value estimated at over R 5 000 were also confiscated.

"A total of 21 suspects were nabbed for contravening the Firearms Control Act. These successes emanate solely from Operation Shanela."

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene commended members for their efforts in ensuring the safety and security of communities.

"Even though members were deployed on election duties across the province, our men and women in blue ensured that day to day policing continued and criminals were not given the space to carry out their devious deeds," said Mene.

