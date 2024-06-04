South Africa: Parliament, Provincial Legislatures Lists to Be Handed Over to Chief Justice Zondo

4 June 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is expected to receive the name lists of Members of the National Assembly and Provincial Legislatures on Thursday.

This after the National and Provincial Elections were held and the results declared by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) last week.

"It is an established practice in South Africa that after the announcement by the IEC of the results of the National and Provincial Elections, the IEC hands over the lists of Members of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures to the Chief Justice who then hands them over to the Secretary to Parliament.

"In line with this practice, Chief Justice R M M Zondo will on 06 June 2024 officially receive from the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission the lists of designated Members of Parliament (MPs) and members of Provincial Legislatures," the Office of the Chief Justice said in a statement.

The office said following that, the Chief Justice is expected to hand over the National Assembly lists to Parliament's secretary "in preparation for the first sitting of the National Assembly".

"The Chief Justice also transmits the lists of designated members of the Provincial Legislatures to the designated Judges President who will preside over the first sittings of the Provincial Legislatures," the statement said.

