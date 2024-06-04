Zimbabwe: Warriors Head Coach Tapera Asks Zimbabweans to Be Patient With World Cup Qualifiers Squad

4 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Warriors interim coach has pleaded with Zimbabweans to be patient with his team ahead of group C CAF World Cup Qualifiers double header against Lesotho and South Africa.

Tapera's appointment as Warriors coach has been criticized in the football circles together with the squad he selected.

Commenting after conducting his first training session with the team on Monday morning in South Africa, Tapera urged the nation to rally behind the team.

"First of all I say patience, let's have patience with the team, let's just just rally behind the team.

"For those in South Africa we say come and support these boys, they want you to support them so that they can do better," said Tapera.

As of Monday all the players called for duty by coach Jairos Tapera were in camp except for Teenage Hadebe who is expected to join the squad on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe's first game will be on Friday when they host Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg before playing South Africa four days later at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

"I want to tell you one thing, we are here to win .

"We are going to give it our all, not only for us but for the whole of Zimbabwe.

"I am happy with what I have seen, it's our first training and there is room to improve going forward," added Tapera.

Head to head Zimbabwe has been dominating Lesotho, winning 17 of their 24 meetings, five of those ending as draws while Lesotho has only won twice.

However, the two sides' last three meetings were at the COSAFA Cup and they all ended as stalemates.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.