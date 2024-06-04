South Africa: Bit Players in Digital Vibes Scandal On the Hook While the Big Fish Swim Free

analysis

However, the NPA says prominent individuals implicated in the R150m Digital Vibes scheme are still under investigation. Three years after the scandal was exposed, the prosecuting authority has confirmed that the probe continues.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is awaiting the completion of a forensic report into the flow of funds emanating from alleged offences relating to the R150-million Digital Vibes Department of Health contract, NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said on Friday, 31 May.

"The investigations are most certainly ongoing."

Mahanjana was responding to Daily Maverick's questions about how far the Digital Vibes investigation had progressed, whether those implicated would be charged, and when the case might go to trial.

The NPA's remarks follow the conviction of Lizeka Tonjeni, 49, a senior Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency (Misa) official. The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court found her guilty of corruption on 24 May.

Tonjeni received R160,000 in bribes from Digital Vibes director Tahera Mather while she was the Misa project manager for a contract worth nearly R4-million awarded to the company to provide communication services in 2018.

This corruption took place before the Department of Health (DoH) awarded Digital Vibes a R150-million contract. Mather is implicated in both the Misa case and the R150-million scandal.

Tonjeni's R160,000 payment pales in comparison to the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) damning findings against former health minister Zweli Mkhize and top health department officials in relation to...