Tanzania: Mama Maria Nyerere in Uganda for Martyrs Day

Maria Gabriel Magige Waningu commonly known as "Mama Maria Nyerere " arrived in the country for the Uganda Martyrs Day 2024 pilgrimage.

Mama Maria, 94, is the widow of former President of the Republic of Tanzania, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, who died 24 years ago.

She arrived in Uganda on Monday night to join other Christians as the country prepares to celebrate the Uganda Martyrs Day 2024 on Monday next week.

According to sources, the staunch Catholic former first lady was accompanied by her grand-daughter, Hok Wankyo and arrived yesterday at Entebbe International Airport at 8:30pm.

Mama Maria has been travelling to Namugongo to celebrate Martyrs Day for 12 times, having made her maiden pilgrimage in 2007. Mama Maria missed Martyrs day in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. The Nyerere family that attended private prayers in 2022, told the congregation that their mother was weak.

She returned last year, 2023. The Uganda Martyrs are a group of 22 Catholic and 23 Anglican converts to Christianity in the historical kingdom of Buganda, who were executed between January 31, 1885, and January 27, 1887.

They were killed on the orders of Mwanga II, the then Kabaka of Buganda. The Catholic Church beatified the 22 Catholic Uganda martyrs of its faith in 1920 and they were canonized in 1964 by Pope Paul VI. at the St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.

Commemorated at Namugongo in Wakiso district every June 3, the Uganda Martyrs Day attracts millions of pilgrims from all over the World.

The Nyerere family also uses the occasion to intercede for the beatification of the former Tanzanian leader during a special Holy Mass usually held at the Catholic basilica a day before the official Martyrs Day celebrations. In 2005, the late Bishop Justin Samba of the Diocese of Musoma in Tanzania, requested the Holy See to declare Nyerere a saint.

On May 13, 2005 the Holy Father, Pope Benedict XVI declared Julius Kambarage Nyerere the Servant of God which was also the first step for the start of the beatification and finally canonisation to sainthood. The last two steps are pending.