Tanzania: Tanesco, Rea Tasked to Ensure Reliable Power

MOROGORO: DEPUTY Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Dr Doto Biteko has directed Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) and Rural Energy Agency (REA) to work efficiently and professionally to ensure reliable electricity supply to the public.

"I would like to encourage all those involved in the Energy Sector (REA and TANESCO) to step up the implementation of these important projects that will stimulate the growth of the country's economy and individuals," Dr Biteko said during the launch of a large Ifakara Substation and distribution facility of 20MVA.

"I urge you to strengthen the management of these projects to ensure value for money" Dr Biteko said. He said that the presence of the Ifakara power station will stimulate investment, including the opening of 54 value addition factories for agricultural products, and the ongoing construction of large mines in Ulanga District, which required reliable electricity.

He said that the government has decided to build the 68-kilometer power line to supply electricity to the mines at a cost of 104bn/-. Dr Biteko further said the government will open a TANESCO Regional Office in Morogoro Zone to bring its services closer to the people, instead of relying on getting services from the regional office located in Morogoro town.

He further said that the completion of the substation has enabled Kilombero, Ulanga and Malinyi districts in the Morogoro region to have access to sufficient and reliable electricity.

READ: Tanesco wins 10bn/- lawsuit over electric metres

Dr Biteko said the project has numerous benefits, including improving access to electricity in the districts, facilitating more investment in agricultural industries such as rice, delivering services to institutions including health facilities and schools and increasing the scope of the grid.

"The government takes the energy issue seriously and it is the ministry that is committed to ensure the availability of electricity to the people and electricity to us is not luxury, but a necessity," Dr Biteko said.

He thanked the President, Samia Suluhu Hassan for providing funds to facilitate the project, which began in 2020 with funding of at least 25 bn/- being provided by the government and the European Union (EU).

The European Union's Ambassador to the country, Christine Greu, congratulated the Ministry, REA, TANESCO and contractors for completing the project which is going to transform the lives of the people economically and socially.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said Tanzania and the European Union have had a long-standing partnership on energy issues as they are the engine for sustainable development and the partnership is focused on various areas including clean cooking energy.

Ms Greu said the Ifakara project has enabled citizens and institutions to access reliable electricity and that citizens will use it to develop economically, including establishing value-added industries. She has promised that the EU will continue to support the Tanzania's energy so that the people can have access to reliable energy.

The Morogoro Regional Commissioner, Adam Malima, commended President Samia, for her love to the people that is evident in various ways, including the delivery of reliable electricity to the citizens.

Earlier, the REA Acting Director General, Engineer Jones Olotu said that the agency built the facility as a strategic location due to rice production and mines.