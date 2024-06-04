Tanzania: Govt to Service Administrative Buildings

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said the government will continue to provide funds for repairing and maintaining administrative buildings in all councils countrywide, including Nyang'hwale District in Geita.

The Premier said the construction of the buildings for providing services to the public is the implementation of the Chama cha Mapinduzi election manifesto of 2020-2025, which directs the government to offer such essential infrastructures.

Mr Majaliwa said this yesterday after laying a foundation stone of the Nyang'hwale District Council's administrative building, whose construction has reached 85 per cent at a cost of 3.7bn/-.

"The government will continue to provide funds for repairing and maintaining all administrative buildings in all the councils the aim of seeing into it that citizens are getting services close to their areas," he pointed out.

In addition, the Prime Minister asked all Heads of Departments and employees to continue working hard and with integrity in serving people, adding: "The citizens have high hopes with the government, serve them and resolve their problems."

For his part, the Executive Director of the Nyang'hwale District Council, Husna Toni said that upon completion of the project, it will improve the working environment for the staff and increase efficiency in serving the citizens.

Ms Toni expressed gratitude to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for approving funds for the implementation of various projects including the construction of the building that commenced in 2017/2018.

After laying the foundation stone, Mr Majaliwa also inaugurated the citizens' economic empowerment building which will enable businessmen and entrepreneurs to access various services including business education and entrepreneurship skills.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of the building, which has been built by the National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC) under the Prime Minister's Office, Mr Majaliwa urged the residents to take advantage of the facility offering business education and entrepreneurship as well as loans to develop economically.

He also asked the citizens to form groups so that they can benefit from the loans provided by the government, saying: "The groups can easily access loans and even their address is simple."

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister for Finance Hamad Chande congratulated the government for the construction of the facility, saying it will provide an opportunity for businesses and entrepreneurs to get proper education on loans and avoid bad loans.

On her part, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs and Coordination), Ummy Nderiananga pledged to continue overseeing the construction and development of the buildings in other parts of the country so that they can bring productivity to the people.

Earlier, District Commissioner Grace Kingalame expressed gratitude to President Samia for continuing to approve the provision of funds in their district, which has received more than 25 bn/- for the implementation of various development projects.

She said that 9bn/- have been used in the implementation of the rural power distribution projects and all the villages in the district have access to electricity, saying more than 6.8 bn/- have been disbursed for implementation of water projects.