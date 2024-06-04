Tanzania: Premier Graces Chato Landing Site Construction

CHATO, Geita: Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has laid down a foundation stone for the construction of a landing site and a fish market in Chato district, Geita region, the projects he described would boost the area's economy.

Speaking during his One-day tour in the district on Monday, the premier emphasized that the government is committed to strengthening and involving fishermen and farmers in their development plans.

"This project provides opportunities for anyone who has started and those who want to venture into the fishing sector to benefit and increase their income," he said. "The Government's act of bringing this market here ensures that opportunities are brought closer to the fishermen of this area."

The Prime Minister urged residents in the area to fully utilize the two projects and enhance their economy. The 1.75 bil/- project includes various infrastructures such as a modern wholesale and retail fish market, a building with a fish drying machine (with a capacity to dry 10 tons per day), a building with an ice production plant, and cold storage rooms for preserving fish.

Chato legislator, Dr. Medard Kalemani, reaffirmed that the government has been kind to the people. He said President Samia Suluhu Hassan administration has so far approved funds for development projects in Chato District, including 6.7 bil/- for fishing activities.

The Project Manager, Engineer George Kwandu, said the completion of the project would reduce the loss of fish, especially dagaa, after harvesting. It will also increase the value of fish products and strengthen the collection of Government revenue.

The project is expected to be completed by August 2, 2024.

Eng. Kwandu explained that the market will enhance the trade of fish and its products and increase food and nutrition security.

"This market will provide 1,473 jobs for various stakeholders, including fishermen, traders.