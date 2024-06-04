Uganda: Police Warn NUP Against 'Secret' Meetings in Mityana

Police have warned the National Unity Platform (NUP) against holding authorised consultative meetings in Mityana District.

Racheal Kawala, the Wamala Region Police spokesperson, said they have obtained information about NUP's plans to hold consultative meetings in Mityana on June 4.

"We would like to remind the public that the police management on June 1, 2024, halted any further consultative activities of the National Unity Platform (NUP) as a party, citing public and road safety reasons," said Kawala in a statement.

"We would like to warn all intending participants and other members of the public not to join the unauthorized processions," she further warned.

Kawala said the joint task force will take resolute enforcement action in accordance with the law against any illegal acts to promote the rule of law.

"We, therefore, urge the public to observe law and order," she advised.

Last week, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abbas Byakagaba halted all rallies of NUP, two days after they had been cleared.

Byakagaba, who officially assumed office recently, directed all police commanders to ensure NUP doesn't proceed with their intended rallies, with the next one planned for Tuesday in Mityana Municipality.

According to Byakagaba, the decision follows NUP's lawlessness that was exhibited on Friday on the Masaka road as its President, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, headed to Masaka.

He added that an audit on the rallies will be conducted.

The crash that claimed the lives of three people who were part of Bobi Wine's convoy occurred at 10 am at St Lawrence College, Maya, along the Kampala-Masaka Highway.

According to the police, the loss of three lives was a result of the recklessness of the drivers and riders who were driving at excessive speeds without regard for other road users.

Fred Enanga, the Police spokesperson, said the police leadership had met with the NUP leadership on Monday last week at police headquarters and agreed on how to conduct their consultative meetings, but the party has disregarded the agreed position.

Byakagaba appealed to the public to remain vigilant, observe law and order, warning that whoever acts contrary to public order and safety shall be held accountable under the laws of the country.