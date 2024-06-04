Uganda: AG Kiryowa Appointed to LDC's New Management Committee

The leadership of the Law Development Centre (LDC) has appointed Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka to its new management committee, effective June 4.

In a May 31 letter, Justice Paul Mugamba (Rtd), the outgoing chairperson of the management committee, also announced the appointment of Justice Christopher Izama as the new chairperson of the committee.

"Hon. Justice Christopher Izama Madrama is a Justice of the Supreme Court of Uganda. Over the years, he has served as a Justice of the Court of Appeal, within various divisions of the High Court including commercial and execution divisions," said Mugamba.

Madrama has also authored several publications, including 'The Problem of HIV/AIDS: a Discourse on Laws, Marriage and Subordinate status of Women in Uganda'.

Other members of the new Management Committee include Simon Peter Kinobe, Senior Counsel, Joanita Gertrude Bushara, and Adar John Patrick.

Kinobe is an advocate with over 18 years of work experience practicing law in different disciplines.

He is a founding partner of Ortus Advocates and has taught law at the university level.

Kinobe has also served the Uganda Law Society in various positions, including as President and as a Council Member of the East African Law Society.

He is the Chairperson of the Board of the National Bureau of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO Board) and the Chairperson of the Staff Tribunal at Lira University.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bushara is an advocate of the High Court, a Notary Public, and a Commissioner for Oaths with over 20 years of work experience practicing law.

She is a Partner at Justitia Law Advocates, specializing in Land Transactions and Conveyancing, Family Law matters, Corporate Law, and Oil and Gas. Bushara was once a lecturer at the Law Development Centre, where she taught Family Law and Land Transactions.

She has served on various boards of the Uganda Law Society, East African Law Society, and FIDA-Uganda.

Adar is an advocate with over 14 years of work experience practicing law in Uganda. He is the Managing Partner at J. Adar & Co. Advocates.

Adar has previously worked with Facilitation for Peace and Development and Justice Centres Uganda. He has served as a Member of the Lira Regional Referral Hospital Board.

The ex-officio members of the Management Committee include the Principal of the School of Law at Makerere University, the Solicitor General of the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Sports.

The Management Committee is the governing body of the Law Development Centre, responsible for policy formulation, implementation, and general strategic oversight of the Centre.