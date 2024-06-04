Ethiopia: Participants Weigh On Political Parties' Partake in Nat'l Dialogue

ADDIS ABABA — Cognizant of their due role for the success of the National Dialogue, contending political parties that have been excluding themselves should join the agenda gathering consultation phase, participants said.

Approached by the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), an executive member of the Ezema Party GirmaSefiu emphasized the need for political parties that have not taken part in the dialogue to join the process.

According to Girma, who is also the Head of Addis Ababa Investment Bureau, contending political parties that have not yet involved in the historic process are expected to leave their footprints as it may take long to get similar opportunity.

The politician further noted that political parties could submit their agenda through possible alternatives to the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) which makes them available to concerned bodies.

Commending efforts which are being exerted to open a new chapter in Ethiopia's history through the National Dialogue, he stressed that knowing what agenda is going to be tabled is a huge step by itself. Political parties have organized their agendas through the agenda gathering consultation phase.

"The process that the ENDC has gone so far is an achievement; however, utmost efforts need to be put for the successful realization of the dialogue."

Political parties need to take the opportunity to reflect their opinions on Ethiopia's major issue. Thus, they are expected to join the National Dialogue or send their agenda to the commission through different platforms, Girma emphasized.

Sharing the above rationale, Representative from Public Figures Mergiya Bekele stated the holistic participation of every stakeholder is critical to make the National Dialogue a success. The agenda gathering consultation phase would serve as a prerequisite for having a common agenda on major issues that are needed to address at the National Dialogue.

Mergiya also stated that individual and joint efforts that have been exerting to address the age-long contentious problems though the process have failed to address the gaps at grass root level.

"The way to resolve the challenges is through all inclusive participation of the public in the dialogue. Thus, the first phase of agenda gathering would play an essential role in presenting well-structured agenda that are vital to unity in this regard."

Despite the fact that participants are expressing their opinion without any reservation, they need to be willing to sacrifice their personal needs for the sake of maintaining the nation for the future generation, the representative stressed.

Individuals, political parties, and the government will pass on and only a nation could sustain forever. Therefore, we need to prioritize the well-being of the nation and put aside our personal aspirations for the sake of the entire nation.

"While the government shoulders the prime responsibility to implement the National Dialogue's outcomes, all representatives and participants need to underline that Ethiopia is their common denominator and everything comes after a nation."

Emphasizing that only little has been done in sensitizing the society, Mergiyaindicated that media institutions have huge responsibility in carrying out awareness raising activities about the National Dialogue.