Ethiopia: Aviation Security Reforms Contributing to Ensure Safety - Niss

ADDIS ABABA — The comprehensive institutional aviation sector reforms have contributed to ensure aviation safety, said the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

The NISS in collaboration with the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA) and others stakeholders has launched hosting the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) universal security audit program-continuous monitoring approach (USAP-CMA) yesterday.

Speaking at the occasion, the NISS Deputy Director and Chairperson of National Civil Aviation Technical Committee SisayTolasaid that Ethiopia prioritizes sustainable growth while uploading the highest standard of aviation security considering as part of national security endeavors.

He stated that the country has been investing in infrastructure, cutting - edge technologies and others to detect the potential threat.

The international and regional collaboration remains critical to ensure aviation safety, he said, adding that the comprehensive institutional reforms in aviation security sector contributed to establish the organizational structure and allocating appropriate leadership that is responsible and accountable.

As to him, Ethiopian Airlines achieved a significant role in aviation landscape in Africa for handling around 14 million passengers annually and managing the special cargos creating an extensive network with 46 countries worldwide.

Sisay noted that the country has been expanding more airports so as to accommodate more than 100 million passengers annually. Hence, the NISS has a commitment to provide the highest security services as perto international standards.

For his part, the NISS Civil Aviation Security Director General Asrat Keje lastated that the country has been providing significant regular capacity building, equipment and technology and training for security officers to ensure effective aviation security measures.

Moreover, he said, it requires developing sufficient manpower to the effective execution of aviation security operation.

He further stated that Ethiopia is always committed to ensure international standards and best practices since a sustainable aviation security system requires standards in investments regarding infrastructure development, training, technologies and others.