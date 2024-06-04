Zimbabwe: Two Zimbabwe Nationals Arrested At Beitbridge Border Post, Accused of Smuggling Explosives Into SA

Two male suspects from Zimbabwe, between the ages of 32 and 42, were arrested in the early hours of today at the Beitbridge Border Post in Limpopo, accused of attempting to smuggle into the country, 124 blasting cartridges and 109 safety fuses for commercial explosives.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo, said that the two suspects were arrested soon after midnight, as they crossed into the country from Zimbabwe.

Ledwaba mentioned that the two were nabbed in collaboration with both the police and members of the Musina Explosive Unit.

"This, after their Toyota Quantum with a trailer was stopped, and upon searching it, police discovered commercial explosives concealed inside the bags," said Ledwaba.

Following this, "members of the Musina Explosive Unit attended the scene and 124 blasting cartridges, and at least 109 safety fuses were confiscated."

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, praised the members for their vigilance displayed during the interception of the suspected smugglers.

The two suspects are expected to appear before the Musina Magistrate's Court, today, facing charges of smuggling and possession of explosives.

Explosives have previously been smuggled into the country, and linked to ATM bombings in different parts of the country.