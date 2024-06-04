Zimbabwe: Two Zimbabwe Nationals Arrested At Beitbridge Border Post, Accused of Smuggling Explosives Into SA

4 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Two male suspects from Zimbabwe, between the ages of 32 and 42, were arrested in the early hours of today at the Beitbridge Border Post in Limpopo, accused of attempting to smuggle into the country, 124 blasting cartridges and 109 safety fuses for commercial explosives.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo, said that the two suspects were arrested soon after midnight, as they crossed into the country from Zimbabwe.

Ledwaba mentioned that the two were nabbed in collaboration with both the police and members of the Musina Explosive Unit.

"This, after their Toyota Quantum with a trailer was stopped, and upon searching it, police discovered commercial explosives concealed inside the bags," said Ledwaba.

Following this, "members of the Musina Explosive Unit attended the scene and 124 blasting cartridges, and at least 109 safety fuses were confiscated."

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, praised the members for their vigilance displayed during the interception of the suspected smugglers.

The two suspects are expected to appear before the Musina Magistrate's Court, today, facing charges of smuggling and possession of explosives.

Explosives have previously been smuggled into the country, and linked to ATM bombings in different parts of the country.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.