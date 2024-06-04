Ethiopia: South Korea Pledges to Provide Additional Financial Assistance to Ethiopia

4 June 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The South Korean Economy and Finance Ministry expressed interest in extending additional financial assistance to Ethiopia, according to the Embassy of Ethiopia in Seoul, South Korea.

Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide held discussion with first Vice Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea, Kim Byoung-hwan.

During the discussion, Ahmed Shide remarked that South Korea and Ethiopia have long-standing, historic ties based on blood scarification.

Ahmed recalled a 1 billion USD financing framework agreement was signed last Sunday between Ethiopia and South Korea.

He further called on South Korea to enhance its financial support because Ethiopia, a country with over 120 million people and a rapidly expanding economy, is also going under financial reform.

The minister also pledged to advance Ethiopia and the Republic of Korea's financial and economic ties.

First Vice Minister of Economy and Finance of South Korea Kim Byoung-hwan, also vowed to further strengthen the two countries' financial and economic relations.

He also points out that Korea is keen to provide Ethiopia additional financial assistance.

Furthermore, Kim Byoung-hwan pledges to collaborate with Ethiopia to exchange knowledge and experience in the fields of economy and finance.

In order to strengthen the two countries' economic relationship, he also emphasizes the significance of multilateral cooperation in addition to bilateral partnership, the embassy noted.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.