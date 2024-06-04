South Africa: King Misuzulu Kazwelithini Applauds Credible Elections

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has applauded the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for ensuring that the elections were free, fair and credible.

"His Majesty commends all political parties for the peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves during the campaign and on Election Day," Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Nation and Monarch Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi said in a statement on Monday.

South Africans went to the polls on 29 May 2024 in the seventh democratic elections. A total of 16 248 027 citizens exercised their Constitutional right to vote.

The elections were declared free and fair by the Electoral Commission in a ceremony held to announce the official election results on Sunday.

The King called upon law enforcement agencies to deal firmly with those who seek to cause "instability and mayhem" in the aftermath of the election results.

"His Majesty instructs all izinduna in hostels around Gauteng and Durban to report any attempts aimed at instigating violence, instability and lawlessness.

"His Majesty is confident that all political leaders will commit themselves to respect the outcomes of the elections and to play their part in promoting peace, development, and stability," Buthelezi said.