Rwanda: Civil Society Calls for Free Legal Aid to Child Victims of Violence

As the world marks International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression on Tuesday, June 4, civil society actors in Rwanda have stressed the need for free legal aid to children who are victims of different forms of violence, activists have said,

The day is dedicated to recognising the pain suffered by children who are victims of physical, mental, and emotional abuse worldwide.

Evariste Murwanashyaka, the National Children Right Observation at CLADHO, an umbrella association of human rights organisations in Rwanda, said that legal aid for children who are victims of violence is critical for them to get justice.

"In Rwanda, more than 20,000 girls every year, are sexually harassed, which leads unwanted pregnancies and 2,400 kids under the age of 10 including boys and girls experience sexual abuse," said Murwanashyaka, adding that the availability of free legal aid provided by CLADHO had helped in raising awareness about issues of abuse.

"Even if these girls don't get pregnant, they are still affected by the abuse. We offer legal help by providing lawyers who can support young victims seeking justice, and we also raise awareness about children's rights, encouraging many children to speak up when their rights are violated," he said.

Murwanashyaka also noted that although every child involved in legal matters should receive free assistance, currently, only child perpetrators receive this assistance, leaving child victims without support.

"It's important to revise the laws so that all child victims can receive legal assistance nationwide. This change will help reduce the number of children who become victims and do not receive justice," he said.

Murwanashyaka reiterated that children's rights should be respected, adding that child labour, physical abuse were among the issues that needed to be tackled in Rwanda.

"We often see children working in mining areas, rice fields, and other places where adults should be working. This is one type of child abuse, they are forced to miss classes because of this work," he said.

Murwanashyaka emphasized the detrimental effects of a home environment, where children witness constant fighting and discord between their parents. This, he said, is one of the causes of the issue of street children.

He also said that the government should increase the budget meant for fighting child abuse.

Jane Gatete Abatoni, the Executive Secretary of ARCT-Ruhuka, an association of trauma counsellors, emphasized the importance of caring for children from the time of pregnancy. She said that family conflicts can have a significant psychological impact on children.

"When parents fight or mistreat each other while a baby is on the way, it can make the child feel miserable and unhappy in the long run, Abatoni said. "It is essential for parents to prioritize happiness in the family and convey love to their baby during pregnancy, as this lays the groundwork for a healthy and nurturing environment for a child."

She said that children who are raised in an environment filled with love and security become emotionally strong, feeling supported and understood by their family, which helps them overcome challenges in life.

Abatoni also urged adults to advocate for children's rights.

"Adults should be vigilant and speak up for children, ensuring that their rights are fully respected and protected wherever they are. If we witness any violations, it's important to report it to the authorities."