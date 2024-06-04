Africa, Korea Should Cooperate in New Tech, Energy Transition - Kagame

As President Paul Kagame addressed the first Korea-Africa Summit on Tuesday, June 4, he said the African continent and the East Asian country should work together in the development of artificial intelligence and robotics, as well as energy transition and nuclear technology.

The Rwandan leader said the two-day summit held in Seoul was long overdue, given the status of relations between Africa and South Korea.

"Korea and Africa have been relating together positively and productively," Kagame said.

"Korea is a global pivotal state, and Africa is a pivotal continent. It is only natural for us to draw closer together, in the years ahead, for many reasons."

He said that Korea's sense of the value of sovereignty, independence, and the struggle required to achieve accountable and inclusive politics allowed both Africa and South Korea "to look at each other eye-to-eye, with mutual respect and admiration."

"Is there any explanation for why Africa has not already become a high-income continent?" Kagame posed, adding that the continent "can go much faster" by focusing on stability, health, education, and technology.

"All of this is possible, depending on how we address our governance challenges. Africa's young people need these opportunities," he said.

He noted that partnerships with Korea have focused on innovation, which helped to bring the latest technologies to Rwanda and Africa more quickly.

"This Summit serves to remind us that even more can be done. From artificial intelligence and robotics, to small modular nuclear reactors, to driving the energy transition with critical raw materials, Africa and Korea should be working side-by-side," Kagame said.

Africa has much to offer in return, notably by taking advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area, he noted.

"Connecting with Africa, particularly our very capable young people, will pay dividends for decades to come. Africa will be a central driver of global growth before too long, so long as we do not take our future for granted," said Kagame, adding that partnership such as between African countries and South Korea should be maintained.

Co-chaired by the South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Mohamed El Ghazouani of Mauritania, who is the current also the African Union Chairperson, the inaugural Korea-Africa Summit serves as an opportunity to enhance cooperation between the Asian country and the African continent.