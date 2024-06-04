Malawi: Seeking International Pity? Chizuma Attacks Govt, While in U.S., of Playing Double Standards On Corruption Fight

Martha Chizuma--whom government rejected to renew her contract to continue as ACB director--has now, after leaving office, started an international campaign of defending her generally agreed mediocre performance while ACB boss by accusing government of playing double standards on the issue of fighting corruption in the country.

Chizuma said this at a conference in Washington, D.C., the United States, where she indicated that despite the government's sermons about corruption, there are some forces within it that are involved in corruption.

She told delegates that such forces disdain investigations into their activities.

"Governments, both incoming and outgoing, have spoken about how they are going to end corruption.

"However, when a government is in power, the expectation is that the Anti-Corruption Bureau should not deal with the corruption happening at that time. In other words, you do not attack the hand that feeds you," Chizuma said.

The former ACB boss said since she took office as DG, she was determined to fight the corruption that took place in the previous government as well as the current one.

She added that many believed that the ACB could not investigate senior members of the governing administration.

"When the government first comes in, there is a small window of political will to fight corruption. During this time, I made sure to utilise the opportunity because I knew it might not last and, right now, that window is no longer there," Chizuma said.

For years, the government has been preaching about its efforts to stem corruption cases, talk civil society members have dismissed as lip service.

Recently, Information Minister-cum-government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu told The Daily Times that President Lazarus Chakwera is more determined to fight corruption in Malawi than ever before.

"Chakwera knows what Malawians and the world at large expect from him, and he will do just that. That's why his government has provided the necessary resources and expertise to the ACB. The ACB is an independent institution accountable to Malawians," Kumkuyu said.

Commenting on the matter, Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency Executive Director Willy Kambwandira said Chizuma's sentiments are not surprising and confirm that Chizuma was on her own in fighting corruption.

"We saw how Chizuma was publicly disparaged by the presidency for only executing her duties. It is clear that she survived intense attacks and frustration from all arms of government," Kambwandira said.

Chizuma left office on Friday.

The bureau is now headed by the deputy director Hilary Chilomba, who is acting as DG.