Malawi: Is Police Shoot to Kill Back? Another Suspected Habitual Criminal in Blantyre Shot Dead

4 June 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Police national spokesperson Peter Kalaya has confirmed that law enforcers have shot to death a suspected criminal who robbed the police of a gun and ammunition.

Kalaya said the said the 36 year old Mike Banda was shot and killed in Blantyre after recovering a gun, three rounds of live ammunition, a police uniform, handcuffs and a teargas launcher with five canisters.

Kalaya said the items were stolen from Nyungwi Police Unit in Chiradzulu.

The suspect and his accomplices allegedly attacked a police officer and stole these items there.

Kalaya reported that during a recovery operation, Banda, attempted to escape, prompting the officers to fire two fatal rounds.

This marks the third incident this year where officers have fatally shot suspects.

Security expert Aubrey Kabisala has ruled out a silent shoot-to-kill order but acknowledges that some instances may require police officers to protect themselves when dealing with dangerous criminals.

