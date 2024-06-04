Malawi: PRISAM Dangles K5 Million to Top Five Female Performers, As Maneb Begins Administering JC Exams Today

Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examinations have begun today, and the Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) says, as one way of motivating female candidates, it is dangling K5 million to the top five best performers.

A total of 163,950 candidates are sitting for the 2024 Junior Certificate of Education Examination that have started today, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, and will end on Thursday, June 13, 2024, representing a slight decrease from the 168,219 candidates who took the exam last year.

PRISAM said on Tuesday that the monetary incentive was to encourage students to work "extra hard" in their exams, adding that education was an important asset for young men and women in the country.

"We need to motivate these students because our aim is to see them scoring highly during exams. As PRISAM, we have set aside K5 million to top 5 girls who will emerge top performers during these examinations," said PRISAM president, Ernest Kaonga.

Kaonga, who also manages the Maranatha Private Academy, highlighted that the offer goes to both private and public students.

"It doesn't matter whether you are from a public or private school. What we are looking for are the top 5 girls who are sitting for this year's JCE examinations," he said.

He said this has been made out of PRISAM's love for education, and also complementing the government's efforts in promoting girl child education.

Previously, Kaonga, has on his own accord, been decorating MSCE, PSLCE students top performers including offering scholarships to various students who come from troubled backgrounds.