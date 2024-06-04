Malawi: PRISAM Dangles K5 Million to Top Five Female Performers, As Maneb Begins Administering JC Exams Today

4 June 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examinations have begun today, and the Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) says, as one way of motivating female candidates, it is dangling K5 million to the top five best performers.

A total of 163,950 candidates are sitting for the 2024 Junior Certificate of Education Examination that have started today, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, and will end on Thursday, June 13, 2024, representing a slight decrease from the 168,219 candidates who took the exam last year.

PRISAM said on Tuesday that the monetary incentive was to encourage students to work "extra hard" in their exams, adding that education was an important asset for young men and women in the country.

"We need to motivate these students because our aim is to see them scoring highly during exams. As PRISAM, we have set aside K5 million to top 5 girls who will emerge top performers during these examinations," said PRISAM president, Ernest Kaonga.

Kaonga, who also manages the Maranatha Private Academy, highlighted that the offer goes to both private and public students.

"It doesn't matter whether you are from a public or private school. What we are looking for are the top 5 girls who are sitting for this year's JCE examinations," he said.

He said this has been made out of PRISAM's love for education, and also complementing the government's efforts in promoting girl child education.

Previously, Kaonga, has on his own accord, been decorating MSCE, PSLCE students top performers including offering scholarships to various students who come from troubled backgrounds.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.