Malawi: Local Headliners of Lake of Stars Festival Named - Zeze Kingston Included

Organizers of this year's highly anticipated Lake of Stars Festival have named four Malawian artists as local headliners at the festival, which is scheduled for 6th to 8th September at Fish Eagle Bay Lodge in Nkhotakota District.

The artists are: The Amapiano King-Zeze Kingston, Malawi's Sweetheart-Temwah, The Akometsi Princess-Emmie Deebo and the multi-talented founder of Tiwale, DJ Chmba.

According to organizers, these artists "will be taking the main stage this year as Malawi's very own headliners".

Known for their award winning dynamic performances and strong local roots--Zeze Kingston, Temwah, Emmie Deebo and DJ Chmba--promise to deliver an unforgettable experience for all attendees, organizers say.

"Yes, Lake of Stars Festival's local headliners come in multiples this year! We couldn't help it. Malawi has outstanding talent to share with the world, and we just can't keep calm! And this is only the beginning!" said Rolyn Makhole, Talent Master at Lake of Stars Malawi Arts Festival.

The festival, to offer attendees an unforgettable full-package of artistic activities featuring a diverse of best local and international artists, has returned with unprecedented fun after a four-year break.

According to organizers, this year's Lake of Stars coincides with the festival's 20th anniversary and aligns with Malawi's 60th independence celebrations.

The festival was last held in 2019, after which scores of fun seekers were denied of their much needed entertainment and fun.

Meanwhile, the organizers announced they extended the Early Bird ticket sales deadline only in Malawi, until 15 June, 2024.

"Due to popular demand, we have extended the early bird ticket sales deadline, for the extension gives more fans the opportunity to be part of this incredible event," the organizers say.

Tickets can be purchased as follows: Nkhotakota Cultural Center Opp DCs office, Lilongwe at Elly Bs Gateway Mall, Visions Bar Area 10, Genovese Backyard Bwandilos, Kaza Kitchen Area 10, in Blantyre at Elly Bs and Amaryllis Hotel, in Mzuzu at Macondo Camp and Umunthu Space, and in Zomba at Blend Café Old Pakachere!

People can also purchase local tickets online at Kwenda.co at this link https://kwenda.co/events/event_single/the-lake-of-stars-malawi-arts-festival/